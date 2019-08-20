× CPW officers euthanize 2 bears in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers euthanized two bears in Boulder County over the weekend.

On Saturday, a 190-pound male bear was in a courtyard on the University of Colorado Boulder campus with no good avenues to get out, according to CPW.

Wildlife officers decided they could not safely leave the bear, and tranquilized it.

The bear had ear tags indicating it had been previously relocated from Niwot to northwest of Nederland in May.

“Per CPW policy, and because relocation was not successful, the bear was taken back to a CPW facility where it was euthanized,” CPW said in a press release issued Tuesday.

Area Wildlife Manager Kristin Cannon said with fruit ripening, there are still several bears who are preparing for hibernation and coming into Boulder.

“It will be imperative that everyone does their part to protect the other bears and discourage them from being in town by ensuring garbage is secure, fruit is removed and all other attractants are secured,” Cannon said through the press release.

The second bear was euthanized following repeated break-ins of residences in Four Mile Canyon west of Boulder.

“That bear was trapped at a cabin it had previously broken into Saturday morning, and was also taken back to a CPW facility where it was euthanized. By policy, bears that pose an immediate threat to humans must be put down,” CPW said.

The agency said bears are now in “a feeding frenzy known as hyperphagia, an instinctive metabolic response to the approaching change of seasons.”

CPW said until about early November to mid-December, bears will intensely search for food before hibernation.

“CPW urges residents to not give bears any reason to stay in the city by leaving out attractants and when they do wander into town in search of food, to haze them away so have a much higher chance of survival,” the agency said.