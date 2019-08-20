Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is Daniela Ortiz's fourth year hosting a charity bake sale for Cookies For Kids Cancer. Daniela got involved when her mother Jill showed her Cookies for Kids Cancer and she knew right away she had to get involved. Last year she raised over $2,000 and she's hoping to beat the record this year.

What: Charity Bake Sale for Cookies for Kids’ Cancer

When (day and time): September 1st and 2nd from 10-3 and September 13th starting at 5PM

Where: 4195 Lyric Falls Court, Loveland and on the 13th at Night on the Town in Loveland

Cost: Accepting donations