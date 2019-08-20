Colorado’s only French Bulldog rescue halts operation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. — For the first time since it opened five years ago, Colorado’s only French Bulldog rescue has to turn away needy dogs from getting medical assistance.

It’s all due to a lack of funding.

The Rocky Mountain French Bulldog Rescue has helped more than 300 dogs receive care since 2014. But according to the organization’s founder, donations have run dry.

"That first year we were going, we had $20,000 in vet bills. This year, we hit that in February,” said Kelly Money, the founder. "We’re just not getting the donations, the sponsorships we need to stay in business”.

Money had to turn down six dogs in the first eight days of August. Three of them were paralyzed French Bulldogs.

To donate the organization to help it continue operating, visit its website.