Broncos rookie quarterback Lock likely to miss rest of preseason

Posted 4:33 pm, August 20, 2019, by

Quarterback Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos passes against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter during a preseason National Football League game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 19, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A person familiar with the situation says Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock will miss the rest of the preseason because of a sprained right thumb.

The team hasn’t officially revealed the severity of the injury. Lock is competing with Kevin Hogan to be Joe Flacco’s backup.

Lock was hurt early in the third quarter of Monday night’s preseason loss to San Francisco.

The second-round pick out of Missouri was tripped up trying to leave the pocket and landed on his thumb as he attempted to pitch the ball to a receiver.

Lock won’t need surgery.

The Broncos have two preseason games remaining before the season opener Sept. 9 at Oakland.

