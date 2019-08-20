Boy with rare cancer becomes honorary Adams County Sheriff’s deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- At only 9 years old, Kaiden Ross was diagnosed with very rare type of kidney cancer called clear cell sarcoma of the kidney. The cancer is stage 4.

According to Krizia Summers, Kaiden's mother, it has been a difficult summer, but the family is doing their best to stay positive.

"We are being surrounded by tons of people who love us, who have tons of support for us, who are being positive and encouraging us to move forward and to be positive with him. It seems to be paying off," said Summers.

The story of Kaiden's fight reached family friend Darren Hatterman, a deputy at the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Hatterman reached out to the Sheriff Office's Community Connections team to see what they could do to help; this is how Kaiden's special day came about.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office gave Kaiden his own uniform, but that was just the beginning. Two deputies on motorcycles with their lights on came down Kaiden's street; the SWAT team vehicle was just behind.

"Can I ride on the motorcycle's instead?" Kaiden asked.

He was given a tour of the motorcycles and the SWAT vehicle before he and his family hopped into the large truck. With a police escort, they made their way to the Adam's County Government Building. Once the at the building, Kaiden was greeted with the sound of bagpipes and dozens of officers lined up to greet him and his family.

A presentation making Kaiden an honorary Adam's County Sheriff's Deputy ensued. Kaiden took an oath and was sworn in. His mother and father attached Kaiden's badge to his uniform. Members of the Adam's County Sheriff's Office stood to salute their newest member, leaving Kaiden and his family with memories they will likely not soon forget.

"A lot of these people, I don't know them -- a lot of them are strangers. But yet, they are here to show their love," said Summers. "It's amazing and I am just so grateful."

If you would like to help the family with Kaiden's ongoing medical needs, donations are being gathered via Cops Fighting Cancer, PayPal, and Venmo through the account @kaidensfight.

This story was written and produced by Aubrey Morse.