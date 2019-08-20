Another hot day at 95 degrees; Cold front arrives Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another hot day Tuesday at 95 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. The record high is 99 set in 2013.

The normal high right now is 87.

We'll start with sunshine and then watch for a 10% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms.

The Mountains start clear then watch for a 10% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

A cold front arrives on Wednesday-Thursday. Highs in the mid 80s both days. Each day starts partly sunny with a 30-40% chance of afternoon t-storms.

Hotter and drier this weekend. Sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Pikes Peak Ascent & Marathon Forecast: Partly cloudy on Saturday and dry. High/Low at 14,000ft, 54/38. On Sunday, sunny to partly cloudy, dry. High/Low at 14,000ft, 58/40.

