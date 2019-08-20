Anonymous donor gives $112,000 to buy protective gear for Denver police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Some say true charity is anonymous. And Tuesday, Denver police were on the receiving end of a big gift from a stranger. Someone donated $112,500 for rifle-rated protective gear kits to outfit 75 Denver Police Department officers.

In total, 101 Denver officers were given free gear Tuesday, in a ceremony organized by Shield 616, a Colorado charity that gives high-tech gear valued at $1,500 each to officers around the country.

The timing of the donated protective ceramic ballistic plates, vests and other gear is not lost on Denver's police chief.

"This is a very special day, the fact that 101 Shield 616 kits (are) going to our officers, particularly after a rough month. We've had three separate incidents where people have fired upon our officers," Chief Paul Pazen told FOX31.

For the men and women running toward danger, the gear will offer peace of mind. Many police departments supply bullet-resistant vests and other gear to their officers, but rifle-rated gear is often too cost-prohibitive.

"And the fact that the community is willing to support (Denver police) by providing this extra gear -- this extra equipment, the latest and greatest equipment to keep them safe -- really helps our officers when they go out there and do this very dangerous job," Pazen said.

To date, Shield 616 has donated more than 3,500 sets of gear to officers in 14 states.