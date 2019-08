Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you looking for a colorful yet cheap way to spruce up your home? Look no further than the Affordable Arts Festival happening this weekend at Arapahoe Community College in Littleton.

The affordable arts festival is Sunday, August 25th at Arapahoe Community College in Littleton. Tickets are $10 but you can get a dollar off when you buy them online. Just use the code KWGN to get the discount. The website is AffordableArtsFestival.com. You can also call them at 303-330-8237.