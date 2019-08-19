If you are a single mom, a military mom or a mom of a two parent family who doesn't want to sacrifice your time with your children in order to provide for them, you will want to watch this segment. The author of the number one international best selling book "The Free Mama" was in studio to tell us about her book and all the advantages to freelancing. Author and founder of The Free Mama Movement, Lauren Golden wants to give everyone her book. She is giving away free copies all you have to do is pay for shipping. Go to TheFreeMamaMovement.com/Book for more information. Also check out her facebook page and her Youtube Channel.AlertMe
