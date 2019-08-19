Summer scorcher: Denver hits 98 degrees, breaking 33-year-old record high

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The 33-year-old record high temperature in Denver was broken on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The temperature reached 98 degrees at 2:17 p.m. at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city.

That broke the previous record high of 97 degrees set in 1986, when the recording station was at Stapleton International Airport.

The average high in Denver this time of year is the mid- to upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

With no chance of thunderstorms, skies were mostly clear, baking the city and the Front Range.

It will be hot for the Broncos game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

It will be in the low to mid-90s at kickoff just after 6 p.m.

The hottest game the Broncos have played at kickoff was 92 degrees last year against the Seattle Seahawks. A 2010 preseason game against the Detroit Lions also kicked off at 92 degrees.

The chance of afternoon thunderstorms returns on Tuesday and highs are expected to drop to the low to mid-90s.