× Stapleton property owners vote against changing neighborhood’s name

DENVER — Property owners in Stapleton voted against an initiative that would have renamed the neighborhood, according to results published Monday.

Approximately 65% of votes were in favor of retaining the Stapleton name; the remaining 35% voted to replace it.

Of 10,550 eligible voters, 3,590 people participated — a 34% turnout.

In June, property owners received the ballots asking if the Stapleton name should be legally removed.

The Stapleton neighborhood was named after Benjamin Stapleton, who served as Denver’s major for five terms during the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s.

Stapleton was a member of the KKK. He was one of several politicians who helped the KKK seize control of Denver and Colorado politics during the ’20s, according to The New York Times.

In May, Denver School of Science and Technology: Stapleton changed its name to DSST: Montview.

“We are disappointed and saddened by these results, but we are not especially surprised,” the group leading the renaming effort, Rename Stpleton For All, said via Facebook.

The group said it had asked the Master Community Association (MCA) to delay sending out ballots so it could have more conversations with residents about why the community should be renamed.

Additionally, Rename Stpleton For All thanked those who worked for the renaming effort and voted in favor of it.

“Our work is not done. We love our neighborhood, and we invite all supporters to join us in doing the work to make our community one that truly welcomes and includes all,” the Facebook post read.