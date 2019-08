Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After two decades of creating sandwiches at Snarf's Sandwiches, Jimmy "Snarf" Seidel, set out to achieve the same greatness on the grill.

Burger fans can now enjoy Snarfburger, an all-American classic hamburger joint at the newest location in Denver.

Snarfburger was born and raised in Colorado featuring beef from the Anderson Meat Company located in Peyton, Colorado.

