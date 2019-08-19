× Second man in Lakewood park stabbings dies

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A second man who was taken to a hospital in one of two stabbings in a park last week has died, the Lakewood Police Department said Monday.

Just after midnight on Thursday, officers were called to Belmar Park on a report of a man being stabbed near the Lakewood Heritage Center at 801 S. Yarrow St.

Two men were in the park when another man approached and stabbed one of them several times before fleeing on foot, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital but died over the weekend as a result of his injuries. His name and age weren’t released.

The suspect is described as being a white or Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s. He’s about 6-foot and 150 pounds with short black hair.

He had no facial hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with some sort of emblem on it and black pants.

About seven hours later, a person who was walking in the park reported finding a man dead near the Colorado Firefighters Memorial.

Officers found the man dead from several apparent stab wounds. He was identified as 61-year-old Stevan Sandvick.

Police are continuing to investigate and still don’t know if the stabbings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-763-6800.