Reward increased in Denver stabbing of Metro-area judge

DENVER -- A metro-area judge was wounded in a stabbing in Denver's Hale neighborhood on Sunday night.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced on Monday that the reward for information in the case is now up to $5,000.

Magistrate David Blackett is a judge with the 17th Judicial District, which covers Adams and Broomfield counties.

According to a Denver Police Department report, Blackett was stabbed near East 12th Avenue and North Dexter Street.

According to law enforcement sources, Blackett was stabbed when he interrupted a burglary at his home.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s with salt and pepper hair, 5’1”-6’2, 210-220 pounds. At the time, he was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt (possibly grey).

Blackett was released from the hospital and is continuing to recover.

DPD said the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.