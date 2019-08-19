Record-tying heat today at 97°

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're forecasting record-tying heat today in Denver at 97 degrees. The record is 97 set in 1986.

The air over Colorado is very dry today. I'm not forecasting any t-storms today. A rare, totally dry day.

The Mountain can expect sunny, dry conditions and highs 70s and 80s.

The chance of afternoon t-storms returns on Tuesday. Highs tomorrow drop to 93.

A cold front slides across the Front Range on Wednesday-Thursday. As a result, highs drop into the mid 80s with 20-30% chances of afternoon t-storms.

The heat returns this weekend with mid 90s and sunny skies.

