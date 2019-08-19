After record high temperature broken, cooler, wetter weather on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The high temperature reached 98 degrees at 2:17 p.m. Monday, breaking the previous record high of 97 degrees set in 1986.

The rest of Monday evening will be dry, warm and breezy with mostly clear skies along the Front Range.

Tuesday will be another hot day along the Front Range, but temperatures will be slightly cooler than Monday thanks to cloud cover and isolated storms.

Storm chances are only at 10% on Tuesday afternoon. Better chances for rain will stay on the eastern Plains where a marginal risk for hail and strong winds is in place.

Wednesday will be the wettest and coolest day of the week. Temperatures will dip below the average high of 87 down to 85 degrees.

There will be scattered afternoon thunderstorms and some have the potential to become severe.

Thursday will be another day with seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon storms. Drier and warmer weather moves in Friday and lasts through the weekend.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.