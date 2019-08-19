Police investigating after body found in Denver near Sand Creek, death does not appear suspicious

Posted 7:43 am, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:05AM, August 19, 2019

DENVER– The Denver Police Department is investigating after a body was found near East 49th Avenue and Sandcreek Drive.

According to a tweet sent out around 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning, police expect more information to be released pending further investigation.

The FOX31-CH2 helicopter flew over the area around 7:35 a.m. on Monday and saw several police cars and an ambulance near the river and a transient camp.

Around 8 a.m., Denver police tweeted an update saying the death does not appear to be suspicious.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

