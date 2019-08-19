Police arrest driver accused of causing deadly Montbello hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - The driver accused of causing a deadly multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Montbello on Sunday evening has been arrested.

The Denver Police Department identified the driver as 26-year-old Jesus Molina Gamboa.

The crash occurred at East 46th Avenue and North Chambers Road.

“We started hearing the ambulances and fire department,” Laura Cedillo-Perez said. She was at home on Sunday night when she heard the result of the crash.

Officers said Molina Gamboa was driving recklessly and speeding south on Chambers near East 46th. He reportedly hit the car in front of him, pushing that vehicle into northbound traffic.

One driver died. Another was rushed to the hospital.

Molina Gamboa allegedly fled the scene. Police issued a Medina alert and tracked him down through Halo surveillance cameras and witnesses.

Cedillo-Perez has witnessed drivers speeding in the area before.

“It’s not safe. You can be walking your dog or walking with your baby and stuff, and by the time you’re walking in the intersection that speed limit of 40, which they don’t respect, they can cause an accident,” Cedillo-Perez said.

The Problem Solvers pulled crash numbers from Denver police. Over the past two years, there have been 18 crashes at Chambers and 46th.

“People kind of tend to brake at the end but it’s too late for them," Cedillo-Perez said.

The Problem Solvers also discovered just three months ago, Molina Gamboa pleaded guilty to speeding in Arapahoe County. He was issued a ticket for driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit.

Molina Gamboa is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury. He will be in court on Tuesday. He is being held without bond.