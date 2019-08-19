× North Front Range region misses air quality deadline; officials plan to improve

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced the North Front Range region missed its air quality standards deadline.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports the Environmental Protection Agency is expected to mark the nine-county region that includes Denver County in serious noncompliance with a federal standard.

Experts say the region has high concentrations of ground-level ozone and smog that could lead to respiratory health issues and heart disease.

Officials say the Air Quality Control Commission passed a zero-emission vehicle standard on Friday in the region to reduce the effects.

Experts say air quality improved on average over the past decade despite the announcement, and the region has plans to adopt more regulations for emission-producing industries.

Officials say the region withdrew an extension request to meet the deadline to better prioritize improvement plans.