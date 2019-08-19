News, pop culture influence Back-to-School trends

Posted 10:15 am, August 19, 2019, by

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- As students head back to school, parents will likely see news and pop culture influencing their children's clothing this year.

Peggy Ziglin with the Outlets at Castle Rock put together a line-up of back-to-school looks for kindergarten through High School.

For High School students, Ziglin said the popular TV show Stranger Things is playing a big role in clothing choices -- with pieces that give a nod to the '80's and outfits mirroring character get-ups on the show.

Parents will also see outfits referencing Lion King in light of the re-make of the box office hit that came out this summer.

For Middle School students, the iconic Air Jordan brand continues to remain a staple while a new take on the Varsity Leather Jacket is popular for girls.

Among Elementary students, the unicorn-theme continues to dominate, with stores throwing Unicorn references on everything from jeans to headbands to t-shirts. With space stories headlining the news this summer as the U.S. celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, space references have become a theme in children's clothing.

"Neil Armstrong walked on the moon 50 years ago so you are seeing a lot more fun moon stuff — astronauts, NASA --  it’s a neat thing to bring out and it’s still being talked about today," said Ziglin.

Click here for a list of school start dates in your area.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.