News, pop culture influence Back-to-School trends

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- As students head back to school, parents will likely see news and pop culture influencing their children's clothing this year.

Peggy Ziglin with the Outlets at Castle Rock put together a line-up of back-to-school looks for kindergarten through High School.

For High School students, Ziglin said the popular TV show Stranger Things is playing a big role in clothing choices -- with pieces that give a nod to the '80's and outfits mirroring character get-ups on the show.

Parents will also see outfits referencing Lion King in light of the re-make of the box office hit that came out this summer.

For Middle School students, the iconic Air Jordan brand continues to remain a staple while a new take on the Varsity Leather Jacket is popular for girls.

Among Elementary students, the unicorn-theme continues to dominate, with stores throwing Unicorn references on everything from jeans to headbands to t-shirts. With space stories headlining the news this summer as the U.S. celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, space references have become a theme in children's clothing.

"Neil Armstrong walked on the moon 50 years ago so you are seeing a lot more fun moon stuff — astronauts, NASA -- it’s a neat thing to bring out and it’s still being talked about today," said Ziglin.

