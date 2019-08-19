× Mile High United Way Turkey Trot – 11/28

Who: Mile High United Way

What: Turkey Trot

When: Thursday, November 28th

Where: Washington Park (click for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to continue their support of the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot. Join FOX31 evening anchors Jeremy Hubbard and Aristea Brady as they emcee a fun-filled way to kick off your Thanksgiving morning.

Grab your friends and family and kickoff your Thanksgvivng with running start! This fun Thanksgiving tradition draws more than 20,000 people to Washington Park for a four-mile run/walk and community celebration each year. All proceeds go directly to support the mission of the Mile High United Way to ensure children and their families have every opportunity at success in the clasroom and outside of it.

For more information and to register, click here.