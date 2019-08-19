Metro-area judge wounded in Denver stabbing

DENVER — A metro-area judge was wounded in a stabbing in Denver’s Hale neighborhood on Sunday night.

Magistrate David Blackett is a judge with the 17th Judicial District, which covers Adams and Broomfield counties.

According to a Denver Police Department report, Blackett was stabbed near East 12th Avenue and North Dexter Street.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect.

According to Rob McCallum, a spokesperson for the Colorado Judicial Department, Blackett is being treated at a local hospital.

Officials did not provide details on the severity of Blackett’s injuries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

