× March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction – 9/12

Who: March of Dimes

What: Signature Chefs Auction

When: Thursday, September 12th, begins at 6p

Where: Mile High Station (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is thrilled to again support the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction. Join Channel 2’s Joe St. George as he emcees a thrilling night for a charitable cause.

As one of the region’s premier social fundraisers, the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction will be highlighting Denver’s culinary masters brought together for an elegant evening of wining and dining. Tantalizing creations from the region’s best restaurants will be featured, along with fine wines, a lively party atmosphere, entertainment, and unique auction items.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.