× Juvenile inmate escapes from detention facility in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A juvenile inmate escaped from Marvin Foote Youth Services Center in Centennial on Sunday.

According to the Colorado Department of Human Services, the escape occurred about 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

“The youth — who is under the age of 18 — was placed in detention with the Division of Youth Services while pending the court process for their case. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified of the escape and is actively investigating the case,” DHS said in a statement.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ginger Delgado said they took the report and confirmed they are investigating.

However, Delgado said the sheriff’s office is currently unable to release additional information or a photo because the inmate is a juvenile.

Officials did not say what charge or charges the juvenile faces.

The juvenile’s name was not released.