Guy who threw 96 MPH pitch at Coors Field makes pro debut for Oakland A’s minor league team

OAKLAND, Calif.– On July 15, Nathan Patterson was in Colorado at Coors Field to watch a Rockies game when he decided to try a speed pitch challenge.

His brother, Christian Patterson, shared video of the challenge on Twitter. Nathan clocked 90 miles per hour on the first pitch, 94 miles per hour on the next two pitches and 96 miles per hour on the fourth pitch.

Guys, we were just chillin at a @rockies baseball game, and my brother decided to step into a speed pitch challenge…he hit 96 mph 😳 @MLB Let’s get him signed! pic.twitter.com/g0fKrvUxzt — Christian Patterson (@cpatterson_7) July 15, 2019

Two weeks later, Patterson was signed by the Oakland Athletics.

On Thursday night, two weeks after signing with the A’s, Patterson made his debut for the Athletics Gold, the A’s minor league team.

And he dazzled. He faced three hitters and earned three strikeouts.

“Last night was incredible and truly a blessing as I made my first professional outing. I’m not gonna lie, the nerves were flowing until I threw strike one. After that, I took a big deep breathe and realized all the hard work over the last year has prepared me for this moment”, Patterson shared on Instagram.