Guy who threw 96 MPH pitch at Coors Field makes pro debut for Oakland A’s minor league team
OAKLAND, Calif.– On July 15, Nathan Patterson was in Colorado at Coors Field to watch a Rockies game when he decided to try a speed pitch challenge.
His brother, Christian Patterson, shared video of the challenge on Twitter. Nathan clocked 90 miles per hour on the first pitch, 94 miles per hour on the next two pitches and 96 miles per hour on the fourth pitch.
Two weeks later, Patterson was signed by the Oakland Athletics.
On Thursday night, two weeks after signing with the A’s, Patterson made his debut for the Athletics Gold, the A’s minor league team.
And he dazzled. He faced three hitters and earned three strikeouts.
Last night was incredible and truly a blessing as I made my first professional outing. I’m not gonna lie, the nerves were flowing until I threw strike one. After that, I took a big deep breathe and realized all the hard work over the last year has prepared me for this moment. It could not have gone any better and I cannot thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches enough for the love and support. I still have a long ways to go and I love that aspect of this journey. It takes discipline, focus, and consistency day in and day out to be able to compete in professional baseball. I wake up everyday excited to get better and push myself beyond my own expectations. It’s amazing what can happen when you set a goal, take it one day at a time, knock down any barriers, and look back after a few months or years to see what you have accomplished. As @garyvee says “macro patience, micro speed!” #LFG
