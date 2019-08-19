Grand Junction man killed after driving off Red Mountain Pass

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. — A 22-year-old Grand Junction man was killed after he drove off Highway 550 on Red Mountain Pass in southwest Colorado, the Durango Herald reports.

The Colorado State Patrol told the newspaper the man died late Saturday night.

The man, identified as Alberto Martinez, was driving a 2003 Dodge pickup truck north on Highway 550 about 11 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn near mile marker 81 and went off the right side of the road.

The newspaper reported the truck went down an embankment and rolled near the top of the pass between Silverton and Ouray on the Million Dollar Highway.

The Colorado State Patrol said Martinez was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Colorado State Patrol told the newspaper that drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash, but excessive speed is.