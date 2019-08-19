Gardner speaks on Hickenlooper, background checks and public events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sen. Cory Gardner’s re-election effort is in full swing.

On Monday, former UN ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley campaigned for Gardner in metro Denver.

In an interview, Haley told FOX31 what the nation is thinking about the Colorado Senate race.

“I think it’s a very important race. I think all eyes are going to be on Colorado. All want to see what the people of Colorado want to see more of,” Haley said.

Gardner spoke with FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George about his public events and the criticism he is receiving on social media for not holding more publicized gatherings.

“This is about doing what is right for Colorado,” Gardner said.

“Why not publicize more of your events?” St. George asked.

“We have talked to a lot of people about meetings that we have had. We had meetings published in the paper, like Fort Morgan and Eagle County, on Twitter. I think it was open invitation,” Gardner said.

On Monday, a new commercial by Gifford’s Courage began airing in Denver calling on Coloradans to encourage Gardner to support H.R. 8 and expanded background checks.

“It’s horrible what is happening in this country -- we can’t accept the status quo where people are committing these atrocities,” Gardner said.

“I’m not going to hurt rights to protect rights,” Gardner emphasized when pressed on whether he would support the legislation.

Regarding former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s possible Senate run, Gardner said, “I think we have a great record we are going to put up against anybody."