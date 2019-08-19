Finally get rid of those stubborn pounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A New You Body and Wellness can help you feel your best this summer with some easy non-invasive solutions and their 20 pounds in 20 days program.

They have two great special offers just for Colorado's Best viewers: first, the new reduced price for Zerona! Get 6 Zerona laser treatments and one radio frequency treatment all for just $299 that's a $1,200 value. That is for the first 10 callers. And for the new Medically Directed Weight Loss you can get a free consultations plus 50% off. And don`t forget to ask about their 20 pounds in 20 days challenge as well.