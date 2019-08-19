Finally get rid of those stubborn pounds

Posted 11:02 am, August 19, 2019, by

A New You Body and Wellness can help you feel your best this summer with some easy non-invasive solutions and their 20 pounds in 20 days program.

They have two great special offers just for Colorado's Best viewers: first, the new reduced price for Zerona!  Get 6 Zerona laser treatments and one radio frequency treatment all for just $299 that's a $1,200 value.  That is for the first 10 callers.  And for the new Medically Directed Weight Loss you can get a free consultations plus 50% off. And don`t forget to ask about their 20 pounds in 20 days challenge as well.

Call and book your consultation now at 720-499-8900. You can also find them online at ANewYouDenver.com

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.