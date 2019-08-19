Fall trends with maurices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is your closet ready for the fall? Maybe it is time to change everything up and get a fresh new style. We brought in the team from your local maurices store to talk about leopard prints, tees and great new denim for every body type. They are on trend, wallet friendly and offer sizes 0 to 26.

maurices is hosting a Teacher Celebration Friday August 23rd to Sunday August 25th where all teachers, administrators and coaches receive 25% off their total full price purchase.

And then on Monday August 26th to Monday September 9th maurices will be holding a Denim Donation Drive where stores will be collecting gently used denim at all locations and then donating to local non profits in surrounding communities. This donation will also give customers 25% off their total full price purchase.

Also, if you mention Colorado's Best at any store you will get 20% off one full priced item for the next week. For more information and to find a location near you go to maurices.com