Denver Public School students head back to school, greeted with High-Fives and heat

DENVER -- Denver Public School students were greeted with high-fives and heat as they headed back to class Monday morning.

School staff, Superintendent Susana Cordova and Mayor Michael Hancock greeted students with smiles and high-fives as music played over speakers outside Maxwell Elementary.

The temperature is expected to peak at 97 degrees. While most schools have central air conditioning, 60 schools within the district do not have it. Superintendent Cordova said all schools have been outfitted with swamp coolers, ventilation systems and AC units in certain classrooms. Additionally, Cordova said the district will take steps to make sure students stay cool and drink lots of water to help fight the heat.

Denver Public Schools has one of the latest start dates in the state in an effort to reduce the number of days students spend learning in hot classrooms.