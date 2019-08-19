× Denver police increasing traffic patrols near Denver schools

DENVER, Colo.– Denver Public School students head back to school on Monday; an estimated 95,000 students.

To help ensure the state’s biggest school district has a safe start to the new year, the Denver Police Department says it will be increasing patrols in school zones.

“With them going back, they might be excited [and] they might not be paying attention,” Officer Kurt Barnes of DPD said. “Be more aware of their driving. Try to limit any distraction while you’re driving.”

Denver Police are also reminding drivers and parents:

Drive at reduced speeds posted in school zones

Do not change lanes or make u-turns in school zones

Talk to your kids about pedestrian safety and vigilance

“Tell them, hey, cross at the crosswalk don’t dart out in front of a car, because, you’re not going to win that situation,” Officer Barnes said. “Make going back to school a pleasant experience. We don’t want to see anyone getting hurt. Safety is our biggest thing.”