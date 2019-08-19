× Denver police: 2 people critically wounded in shooting in Baker

DENVER — Two people are in critical condition following a shooting in Denver’s Baker neighborhood Monday evening, according to police.

The Denver Police Department said the shooting occurred in the 300 block of North Galapago Street.

Both people were taken to a local hospital. Their names, genders and ages have not yet been released.

Police did not provide additional details about the situation, including whether a suspect has been apprehended.

