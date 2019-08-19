× Colorado woman severely injured in Cambodia explosion

FREDERICK — A Colorado woman who moved to Cambodia about a year ago was seriously injured in a massive explosion.

Abigail Alexander, 18, moved from Frederick to Cambodia to pursue a teaching career.

While she was on her way to work last Wednesday, an explosion occurred at a gas station. Abigail happened to be passing by the gas station the moment it burst into flames.

“The first article I see is my best friend with her work shirt torn. Hair blown across her face. Her hair is gone. Her skin is gone,” said Serena Robles, Abigail’s best friend.

Thirteen people were severely injured in the explosion, including Abigail.

Abigail was transported to a Cambodian hospital 40 minutes south from where the explosion happened.

“I hope my best friend comes home,” Robles said. “She just really needs this. She really needs to come home”.

Abigail’s family and friends are trying to raise enough money for a medical transport back to Denver so she can be treated in Colorado.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help with the cost. In the last 5 days, more than $27,000 has been raised.

If you’d like to donate, click here.