× Colorado Senate president latest Democrat to face recall effort

DENVER — Another Colorado politician is facing a recall.

Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia is facing a recall effort by three individuals in Pueblo.

Victor Head, Susan Carr and Ernest Mascarenas have until Oct. 18 to collect 13,506 signatures. If enough signatures are collected and verified, an election would then take place.

Garcia is facing a recall for his leadership of the Senate that helped pass controversial oil and gas laws as well as election laws in 2019.

Garcia is just the latest Democrat to face a recall.

State Sens. Brittany Petersen and Pete Lee are also facing recalls. Gov. Jared Polis is also facing a recall effort.