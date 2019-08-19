Broomfield police searching for suspect following attempted kidnapping of teenage girl

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Broomfield Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a teenage girl Monday afternoon.

BPD said that around 4:15 p.m., it was notified of an attempted abduction on Whitney Circle in the Broadlands neighborhood. The area is near West 144th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.

“A young teenager told Officers she was walking home from school when a man got out of a parked pickup truck and attempted to physically push her inside,” BPD said in a press release.

The girl was able to escape.

Police described the suspect as a white man between 30 and 40 years old with average build and average height.

The suspect is believed to have been driving a dark-colored pickup truck with a crew cab. It appears to be a 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 with aftermarket wheels. BPD said the rear passenger-side wheel appears to be missing a center cap.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to call 911 immediately.

Those with information about the case are asked to contact Det. Vince Lopez: 720-887-5249.