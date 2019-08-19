× 2 found dead in Commerce City, police say no immediate threat to community

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two people were found dead in a Commerce City residence Sunday night.

The Commerce City Police Department was called to the 6700 block of Clermont Street at around 9:50 p.m. for reports of someone with a gunshot wound.

When police arrived, they found two people dead inside the residence. Their cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police have opened a homicide investigation. Investigators have not released any suspect information.

Commerce City police say there is no immediate threat to the community.