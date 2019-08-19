165-acre Indian Run Fire burning southwest of Hayden in Routt County

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are battling a 165-acre wildfire burning on Bureau of Land Management and private land southwest of Hayden, the Routt County Office of Emergency Management said Monday.

The Indian Run Fire was first reported about 5 p.m. Saturday about 16 miles southwest of Hayden and about 3 miles south of Pagoda in the southwest part of the county.

The fire initially was reported to be 8 acres. But hot, dry and windy weather on Sunday caused the fire to grow to 165 acres as of 8 a.m. Monday.

Federal, state and local resources are on the scene working to suppress the fire. No structures are at risk, officials said. About 70 personnel are assigned to the fire.

Fire managers are working to implement a suppression strategy to fight the fire. Using lookouts and aerial resources, officials will determine where fire lines and suppression actions will be the most effective.

There is no estimate for when the fire will be contained. The cause of the fire is unknown, but lightning moved through the area shortly before it was reported, officials said.