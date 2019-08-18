Thornton man seriously injured by lightning strike in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A Thornton man was seriously injured as a result of a lightning strike on Saturday in Rocky Mountain National Park, officials said.

The man, 31, was hiking below treeline between Dream Lake and Lake Haiyaha when the strike happened. It’s not known if he was directly struck by lightning.

Other hikers found the man suffering from numerous serious injuries along trail and called park rangers.

Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue found the man and provided advanced medical care.

He was brought down the trail in a wheeled litter to the Bear Lake trailhead and was then taken by ambulance to Glacier Basin Campground.

Because of storms along the Front Range, Classic Air Medical from Steamboat Springs flew from west of the Continental Divide to a large meadow near the campground.

The man, who was not identified, was then flown to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.