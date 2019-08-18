× Record setting heat, dry conditions to start work week

Temperatures on Sunday will be a degree or two cooler than Saturday thanks to some morning fog. Sunshine will dominate the state through the afternoon, with no chances of showers or thunderstorms. Highs will hit the low 90s with a light wind through the afternoon. Fire danger remains high throughout the state.

A big area of high pressure will help boost temperatures well above average on Monday, with highs soaring into the upper 90s. The record for Denver (DIA) is 97°, which we will likely fall within a degree of. Expect plenty of sunshine and light wind through the day.

Changes start to roll in by Tuesday. We’ll see a few thunderstorms pop up across the Front Range by the afternoon, keeping temperatures in the low 90s. Widespread rain is expected on Wednesday thanks to a passing front. This will knock our temperatures back down into the mid-80s as highs.

Thursday looks like a very typical late-August afternoon with a few pop-up showers and highs in the upper 80s. We’ll start to dry out by Friday and Saturday, bumping temps back into the low 90s.

