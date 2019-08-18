× One wounded in shooting outside King Soopers in southwest Denver

DENVER — One person was wounded in a shooting outside of a King Soopers store on Sunday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened at South Clay Street and West Evans Avenue, two blocks east of South Federal Boulevard, in southwest Denver.

One person was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any suspect information.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.