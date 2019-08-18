Near-record heat Monday with dry conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Tired of the heat? Colorado's isn't done with it just yet. In fact, temperatures will stay in the 90s for most of the upcoming week.

The forecast for Denver's high temperature on Monday is 96 degrees, only one off of the record high for Aug. 19 of 97 degrees.

Some spots along the Front Range and Plains have a chance to tie or break record high temperatures. Along with the heat, skies will stay mostly sunny with dry conditions statewide on Monday, keeping fire danger high.

If you are heading to the Broncos game Monday evening, it will be hot out at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Make sure to have sunscreen and plenty of water.

Heading to the Broncos game tomorrow against the 49ers!? It's going to be a hot one! #cowx pic.twitter.com/tzz08WaSf1 — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) August 18, 2019

Rain chances will return to the forecast Tuesday through Friday. The wettest day of the week is expected to be Wednesday, which will finally help cool temperatures into the low 80s.

Dry weather and hot temperatures will return for next weekend.

Denver's average high temperature for this time of the year is 87 degrees.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.