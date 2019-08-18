× Hungry mountain lion killed after attacking hunter near Kremmling

FRISCO, Colo. — Wildlife officials say a hunter did everything right to survive a mountain lion attack before the animal was killed by authorities.

The Summit Daily News reported Friday that Colorado Parks and Wildlife used hounds to track and kill the mountain lion the morning after it attacked a hunter on Aug. 10.

Officials say the man was scouting places to hunt elk in Big Horn Park subdivision about 17 miles northeast of Kremmling when he spotted the animal.

Wildlife officials say the mountain lion attacked the man after he tripped while backing away slowly.

Officials say the hunter was able to stab the animal in the face with a pocketknife before it ran off. The hunter, who was identified, suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say a necropsy revealed the animal only had grass in its stomach and was likely hungry.