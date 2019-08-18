Hungry mountain lion killed after attacking hunter near Kremmling

Posted 1:12 pm, August 18, 2019, by

FRISCO, Colo. — Wildlife officials say a hunter did everything right to survive a mountain lion attack before the animal was killed by authorities.

The Summit Daily News reported Friday that Colorado Parks and Wildlife used hounds to track and kill the mountain lion the morning after it attacked a hunter on Aug. 10.

Officials say the man was scouting places to hunt elk in Big Horn Park subdivision about 17 miles northeast of Kremmling when he spotted the animal.

Wildlife officials say the mountain lion attacked the man after he tripped while backing away slowly.

Officials say the hunter was able to stab the animal in the face with a pocketknife before it ran off. The hunter, who was identified, suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say a necropsy revealed the animal only had grass in its stomach and was likely hungry.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.