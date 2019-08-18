Gun control advocates rally at Civic Center Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Advocates for gun control legislation rallied at Civic Center Park midday Sunday.

"We know that there are two bills right now sitting with Sen. McConnell and we want to see them go for a vote," Robin Horn of Moms Demand Action said.

Sunday's rally organized by groups including Moms Demand Action and Everytown Survivor Network is one of several rallies happening across the country this weekend.

"My son was killed in a domestic violence incident," Elizabeth Emerson of Castle Rock said. "This is still fresh for me. It hasn't even been a year. I'm just now starting to get my voice. It's something I cannot be quiet about."

The national movement was met with some opposition from gun advocates at some rallies. No opposition was seen at the protest in Denver.