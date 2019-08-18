× Denver police: One dead in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles in Montbello

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles in the Montbello neighborhood.

DPD first tweeted about the crash shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. It occurred at East 46th Avenue and North Chambers Road.

One person was killed in the crash. Police could not yet say how many people might have been injured.

One vehicle involved in the crash left the scene. DPD described the vehicle as a silver 2014 Ram pickup with Colorado plates QID-538. The truck may have heavy front-end damage and damage to the passenger side of the rear bumper.

An alert has been issued to law enforcement throughout the Denver metro area to look out for the vehicle.

Chambers is shut down in both directions near 46th.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 learn more.