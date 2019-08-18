× Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Jefferson County

ARVADA, Colo. — A cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Jefferson County Sunday night.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred at West 77th Drive and Indiana Street, which is just outside Arvada city limits.

CSP said a gold 2014-2016 Toyota Highlander SUV was northbound on Indiana when it struck the cyclist.

The driver of the SUV drove away.

The cyclist, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene about 8:37 p.m. His name and age have not been released.

CSP believes the Highlander has damage to its grille and front bumper. A license plate number was not provided.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is urged to call CSP dispatch: 303-239-4501.