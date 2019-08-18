Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Jefferson County

Posted 10:49 pm, August 18, 2019, by

ARVADA, Colo. — A cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Jefferson County Sunday night.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred at West 77th Drive and Indiana Street, which is just outside Arvada city limits.

CSP said a gold 2014-2016 Toyota Highlander SUV was northbound on Indiana when it struck the cyclist.

The driver of the SUV drove away.

The cyclist, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene about 8:37 p.m. His name and age have not been released.

CSP believes the Highlander has damage to its grille and front bumper. A license plate number was not provided.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is urged to call CSP dispatch: 303-239-4501.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.