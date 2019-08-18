Elderly couple injured after rolling Jeep 450 down steep terrain near Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Several people helped rescue an elderly couple after they rolled a Jeep 450 feet down steep terrain near Telluride on Saturday, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Montrose couple, both 72, rolled the Jeep off Tomboy Road near Royer Gulch on their way to Telluride.

A multi-agency technical rope rescue was required to get to the couple. More than 35 people, including bystanders, helped in the nearly five-hour rescue.

The couple, who were not identified, suffered critical injuries and were taken to Telluride Medical Center, then flown to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. Their conditions are not known.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened sometime before the wife was able to call 911.

