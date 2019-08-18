× Busy area near Evergreen evacuated due to ‘public safety threat’

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A busy area near the El Rancho/Evergreen Parkway exit of Interstate 70 in Jefferson County was evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a public safety threat.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuation is for a 300-foot area near Swede Gulch Road and Highway 74 (Evergreen Parkway). The location is just south of I-70.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the threat involves something suspicious about or inside of a vehicle.

A bomb squad is at the scene because there was a report of possible explosives. The call came in at 4:40 p.m.

The owner of the vehicle is in custody.

UPDATE: Initial call at 4:40pm suggested there could be possible explosives inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of El Rancho RD in Evergreen. Vehicle owner in custody. Bomb Squad on scene. Pls continue to avoid the area #JeffCo pic.twitter.com/VS1ZUB5Sev — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 19, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.