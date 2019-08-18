Busy area near Evergreen evacuated due to ‘public safety threat’

Posted 5:33 pm, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:54PM, August 18, 2019

Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A busy area near the El Rancho/Evergreen Parkway exit of Interstate 70 in Jefferson County was evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a public safety threat.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuation is for a 300-foot area near Swede Gulch Road and Highway 74 (Evergreen Parkway). The location is just south of I-70.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the threat involves something suspicious about or inside of a vehicle.

A bomb squad is at the scene because there was a report of possible explosives. The call came in at 4:40 p.m.

The owner of the vehicle is in custody.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.