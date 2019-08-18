Busy area near Evergreen evacuated due to ‘public safety threat’
EVERGREEN, Colo. — A busy area near the El Rancho/Evergreen Parkway exit of Interstate 70 in Jefferson County was evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a public safety threat.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuation is for a 300-foot area near Swede Gulch Road and Highway 74 (Evergreen Parkway). The location is just south of I-70.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the threat involves something suspicious about or inside of a vehicle.
A bomb squad is at the scene because there was a report of possible explosives. The call came in at 4:40 p.m.
The owner of the vehicle is in custody.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.AlertMe