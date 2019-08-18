× Armed burglary suspect in Lakewood not found after long search

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An armed burglary suspect was not found Saturday after a long search, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Just after 10 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious vehicle near West Sixth Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

When officers arrived a man fled on foot into the neighborhood. A second man and a woman were detained.

Reverse emergency notification calls were sent to residents, a shelter-in-place order was issued and Wadsworth Boulevard was shut down.

The man was not found after a lengthy search and it’s not known if he’s still in the area.

He is described as being about 25 years old, 6-foot and 160 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

He was last see wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and black glasses.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees the man, they should not approach and him and instead call 911.

Wadsworth Boulevard has reopened and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

The suspects were wanted in connection to a burglary in the 9000 block of West Layton Avenue in Denver on Saturday morning.

The Denver Police Department said electronics were taken from the home.