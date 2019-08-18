Aggressive driving leads to fatal crash in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night that was caused, in part, by aggressive driving, the Brighton Police Department said.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. on northbound Highway 85 near East 124th Avenue.

Police said one of the drivers died from their injuries. The name, age and gender of the person who died were not released. It’s not known if there were any other injures.

The highway was shut down for several hours for the investigation.