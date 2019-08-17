Window warranty woes: Larkspur couple has warning for others after window struggle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARKSPUR, Colo. — A Larkspur couple has a warning for others after having issues with their window installer, which has been refusing to fix some issues partially caused by Colorado's wet weather this year even though the windows were under warranty.

David and Stephanie Way told the FOX31 Problem Solvers after making a $30,000 investment in the perfect windows for their home, they noticed broken seals and leaks. Now they have damaged walls and even signs of mold from the moisture.

The two contacted the company but say they were told nothing could be done to remedy the problems although the windows are under warranty.

"What are we going to have to do, rip the front of our house off?” Stephanie said.

The couple has been trying to have the windows fixed since October of 2018. They showed FOX31 a report put together by an independent company that confirms the windows need repairs.

They said the president of the Colorado operation will visit their home to take a look at the issue. FOX31 reached out to the business but the business has not yet released a statement.

Consumer experts say the best thing any homeowner can do is go over their warranty with the sales person and have them sign off on the types of damage that will be covered.